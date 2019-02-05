Getty Image

Although the Northeast can be a bit unforgiving in the winter thanks to cold temperatures and blankets of snow, it’s an easier place to be once the thermometer returns to above-freezing levels. As the weather starts to get warmer, there will be a great reason to take to the streets of Vermont: the Waking Windows festival will take place in Winooski from May 3 to 5, and the event just announced a fun lineup.

The two most notable performers on the poster are Tune-Yards (who I saw open for David Byrne last year and they were delightful) and Twin Peaks. The rest of the lineup is a mix of bands who have generated some buzz for themselves in one way or another, like Sunflower Bean and Hannah Epperson, the later of whom had one of the best Bandcamp albums of 2018. Beyond that, some personal favorites are Weakened Friends, Parrot Dream, and Operator Music Band, and there’s also Knower, Caroline Rose, Rough Francis, Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread, Mattson 2, Combo Chimbita, DJ Jonathan Toubin, The Shacks, Kississippi, and others.

There are more artists to be announced as well, so keep an eye on Waking Windows’ social channels for more news on that front. In the meantime, check out the full poster below.