Drake wrapped up his weekend by unveiling the latest product of his and Kendrick Lamar’s feud, “ The Heart Part 6 .” On the tune, he makes a claim about Lamar that could use some looking into.

Was Kendrick Lamar Molested As Drake Says On ‘The Heart Part 6?’

On the track, Drake raps (as Genius notes), “My mom came over today and I was like, ‘Mother, I–, mother, I–, mother–‘ / Ahh, wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested,” later adding, “That’s why these pedophile raps is sh*t you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive.”

The line is an apparent reference to Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers song “Mother I Sober,” which features the following lyrics (per Genius):

“Family ties, they accused my cousin, ‘Did he touch you, Kendrick?’

Never lied, but no one believed me when I said ‘He didn’t.'”

“‘Did he touch you?’ I said ‘No’ again, still they didn’t believe me.”

“I asked my momma why she didn’t believe me when I told her ‘No’

I never knew she was violated in Chicago, I’m sympathetic

Told me that she feared it happened to me, for my protection

Though it never happened, she wouldn’t agree.”

On the song, Lamar never says that he himself was a victim of sexual assault, but does indicate that his mother was. So, the track does not provide conclusive evidence that Lamar himself was molested, despite Drake’s claim.