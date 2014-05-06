Watch ‘Buddhist Monks’ Breakdance To The Beastie Boys’ ‘Ch-Check It Out’ For MCA Day

#Beastie Boys
Senior Writer
05.05.14 7 Comments

MCA Day has become an annual celebration of the life of Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch, who passed away on May 4, 2012 after his battle with salivary gland cancer. On Saturday, fans gathered at the Littlefield Performance and Art Space in Brooklyn to pay respect and show their eternal admiration for the beloved rapper, but people were treated to a little extra excitement this time around. Four men, dressed as Buddhist monks, performed to the Beastie Boys’ hit “Ch-Check it Out,” and it’s safe to say that everyone was impressed.

Directed by Leo Zanis, “Buddhist Monks” is a breakdancing tribute that features Bobby Selby, Jaehyuk Choi, Christopher Groelle and Stephen Cho, with creative direction by Frank Anselmo, and it’s pretty much the raddest thing that you’ll watch today.

MCA-DAY “Buddhist Monks” from KNARF® New York on Vimeo.

(H/T to Gothamist and Hypervocal)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beastie Boys
TAGSadam yauchBEASTIE BOYSBREAKDANCINGMCA DAYMONKStributes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP