Report: The Music Video Lady Gaga Made With R. Kelly & Terry Richardson Is ‘Literally An Ad For Rape’

06.19.14

After her weirdly sexual performance of “Do What U Want” on SNL with R. Kelly, Lady Gaga tweeted, “Many interviewers quelped today about my ‘SHOCKING’ performance w/ R Kelly on SNL I’m beginning to think y’all aren’t ready for the video.” That video never came out, though, because according to TMZ, it was scrapped for “vague problems including time constraints and betrayal.”

Everyone knew that was bullsh*t, and now we know the real reason: so much ick.

TMZ has obtained the Lady Gaga music video that was SCRAPPED … reportedly because she feared blow back since her co-star was once on trial for kiddie porn and her director is in a swirl of controversy over allegedly sexually assaulting or harassing his models. (Via)

The director in question: ironic bargain bin shopper Terry Richardson. Also:

In the words of Page Six’s source: “Gaga had a video directed by an alleged sexual predator, starring another sexual predator. With the theme, ‘I’m going to do whatever I want with your body?’ It was literally an ad for rape.” (Via)

SHE’S SO EDGY.

Via TMZ

