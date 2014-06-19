Report: The Music Video Lady Gaga Made With R. Kelly & Terry Richardson Is ‘Literally An Ad For Rape’

After her weirdly sexual performance of “Do What U Want” on SNL with R. Kelly, Lady Gaga tweeted, “Many interviewers quelped today about my ‘SHOCKING’ performance w/ R Kelly on SNL I’m beginning to think y’all aren’t ready for the video.” That video never came out, though, because according to TMZ, it was scrapped for “vague problems including time constraints and betrayal.”
Everyone knew that was bullsh*t, and now we know the real reason: so much ick.
TMZ has obtained the Lady Gaga music video that was SCRAPPED … reportedly because she feared blow back since her co-star was once on trial for kiddie porn and her director is in a swirl of controversy over allegedly sexually assaulting or harassing his models. (Via)
The director in question: ironic bargain bin shopper Terry Richardson. Also:
In the words of Page Six’s source: “Gaga had a video directed by an alleged sexual predator, starring another sexual predator. With the theme, ‘I’m going to do whatever I want with your body?’ It was literally an ad for rape.” (Via)
SHE’S SO EDGY.
Such an artiste!
A Struggle Snuggle artiste!
You don’t need to sell rape, it basically forces itself upon you.
Eh, only when you’re asking for it.
You don’t ever “ask” for rape. That’s victim blaming, and where have you been for the last 12 months of the internet?
Don’t be so ignorant. People who call it rape are just racist. And racists are ignorant, m’kay?
So basically this video proves that Lady Gaga may slightly be out of touch with reality? Hold on a second I need to sit down to recover from that revelation.
I’d lady her gaga. Wait shit.
I hope this video wasn’t filmed near a high school or public playground.
AXE is pretty annoyed that someone else is trying to advertise to rapists.
Another stellar use of the word “literally”.
Terry Richardson is a creep, but I hate that he gets singled out for shit that so many other people do every fucking day. At least he has a big dick and I would assume knows how to fuck. Most times it’s worse than that story of Brett Ratner trying to fuck Olivia Munn with shrimp.
Fucking to get anywhere is just the way shit gets done in these industries, and always has been. Can’t handle it? Tough shit.
Terry Richardson may be just a creep, but R Kelly is a rapist by all accounts. The story above describes the trial as “kiddie porn” which is a total characterization. Everyone should read this as a reminder [www.spin.com].
Yeah most people don’t think you should have to fuck someone to get a job. I mean Ryan Reynolds did that and look at all the awful that caused.
“Its just the way things are.” Is a terrible argument. Once upon a time society tried to be better than it could be.
Who the fuck is going to change it? The guys getting fresh pussy? The wannabes willing to do anything to break in? You don’t, there’s a hundred other people who will. It’s not like a single one of these people can earn success on merit alone because it’s so ephemeral and subjective.
Shit. Terry’s more famous and powerful now than ever. Go figure. The whole system is fucked. Changing that is changing the fundamentals of supply and demand.
I’m waiting for that one poster who always shows up to bitch about Terry and how Marc Jacobs stole some designs from a teenage model. Like it fucking matters. The reality is that she can be 100% right, but so the fuck what? Litigate it for years and don’t recoup the legal expenses, publicize it and no one cares, or go along. Because Terry is Terry and Marc is Marc and pissing on them is a surefire way to completely destroy any future one has in the business because they are connected and powerful and she is not and never will be.
If you want to pay me to litigate your claim for the next ten years, then I’ll be glad to take your money. However, if you’re going to lose the war and even if you win the judgment is less than it costs to pay me, you’ve fucked up.
The way it always is sucks, and it’s no reason to do or keep doing something. However, I’ve yet to see a plausible alternative.
You agree that he’s human garbage, and only gets away with his behavior because the system sucks; yet you still believe he’s unfairly maligned? How? Or are you taking issue with people talking shit specifically about Terry Richardson instead of just all photographers of scantily clad women, as a group? Is it really better to generalize and say flat-out that all such photographers are shitty people (even though some might not be), rather than singling-out this individual who’s been proven to be a creep?
Or is that all beside the point that everyone should just shut up about it, and not even bother talking about someone’s dishonesty and/or criminal behavior if they’re likely to get away with it anyway? That logic could go a long way.
Just so much urine. So, so, so much urine.
A real clusterfuck of bad decisions, there. As intended, I imagine. Pretty off-putting, I must say. Progressive as she seems to be, I’d hope Gaga would have better judgment about avoiding the rapey stuff. But she’s always seemed like a bit of an idiot to me. She’s smart in some ways, but dumb in others. I don’t think she really knows what she’s doing a lot of the time in terms of her performance/persona.
Lookin’ pretty in that banner pic, though. Why does this page’s title say “Watch Banned Lady Gaga, R. Kelly music video”?
This is the remix edition of a song about pissin…