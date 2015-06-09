Watch My Morning Jacket Throw Out The First Pitch At A White Sox Game

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Our shows are usually like a home run derby, a lotta fun, a lotta long balls!” says Bo Koster from My Morning Jacket, who threw out the first pitch at Monday night’s Chicago White Sox game. The group are in town as part of a three-night run at The Chicago Theater in support of their most recent LP, The Waterfall.

With all members donning White Sox jerseys, Koster was the one to actually throw the pitch, which wasn’t bad — solid windup, solid throw, and a solid strike. Who knew percussionists/keyboardists had a good arm?

This is one of the better first pitches from musicians in recent history, and one trillion times better than 50 Cent’s disaster of a throw. Baseball scouts — keep an eye on this Koster kid.

(Via Pitchfork)