Watch My Morning Jacket Throw Out The First Pitch At A White Sox Game

#Chicago White Sox
06.09.15 3 years ago

“Our shows are usually like a home run derby, a lotta fun, a lotta long balls!” says Bo Koster from My Morning Jacket, who threw out the first pitch at Monday night’s Chicago White Sox game. The group are in town as part of a three-night run at The Chicago Theater in support of their most recent LP, The Waterfall.

With all members donning White Sox jerseys, Koster was the one to actually throw the pitch, which wasn’t bad — solid windup, solid throw, and a solid strike. Who knew percussionists/keyboardists had a good arm?

This is one of the better first pitches from musicians in recent history, and one trillion times better than 50 Cent’s disaster of a throw. Baseball scouts — keep an eye on this Koster kid.

(Via Pitchfork)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago White Sox
TAGSCHICAGO WHITE SOXfirst pitchmy morning jacket

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP