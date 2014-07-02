Weezer Is Really Trying To Get Our Hopes Up For ‘Everything Will Be Alright In The End’

It is very, very, VERY hard to take Weezer seriously anymore, and I say that as someone who hasn’t given up hope that the nerd rock band will one day deliver a second Pinkerton. Basically, once any band joins the trend of “rock cruises,” it’s usually a clear indicator that they’ve given up and entered easy paycheck mode, with the exception being Motorhead, because I don’t ever insult them. But Weezer doesn’t want us to think they’re in the same ranks as the Backstreet Boys and Sugar Ray just yet, because Rivers Cuomo and Co. have really been pushing the teasers into overdrive for their upcoming 10th studio album, Everything Will Be Alright in the End.
Since March, the band has been releasing teaser videos on Wednesdays as part of #weezerwednesday, and the faithful fans that have been riding this rollercoaster since the beginning are still getting their hopes up. For instance, today’s video, “My Mystery,” the 11th teaser posted to YouTube, reveals the album art for EWBAITE and it has some people remembering Pinkerton.
Specifically, the always wise know-it-alls in the YouTube comments section believe that the EWBAITE cover looks like the Pinkerton cover.
And I hate to be the guy who asks, “Dude, are you high?” but the Pinkerton album cover looks like this…
… while the EWBAITE album art looks like this:
I mean, maybe we’re dealing with art racists who think that all drawings that have mountains in the distance look alike – I can’t believe people are still that ignorant in 2014 – but I don’t think it’s all that similar. Now, if people want to compare the sound of the songs in the teaser videos to the music from Pinkerton, that would be fantastic. The world would be a much better place with another “El Scorcho,” that’s for sure.
I saw Weezer recently because the nearby college wrangled them in for a free concert. They were pretty solid, but really stuck to the hits. Oddly enough they didn’t play a single song off Pinkerton.
Side note, I overheard some 19 or 20 year old FUCKER say to his friend that he doesn’t really like Weezer, but was there just to hear Beverly Hills.
Oh I would have found a newspaper to roll up and slap him with.
You know what? That’s not bad…not bad at all
I stopped listening to them after the Red Album, and didn’t really care for their music after the Green Album. Have they made good since then?
I think a lot of people agree that they’re good for one or two “old-sounding” songs on each album, and then the rest is whatever nonsense they’re trying to pull off today. Like I said, I’m holding on to an old hope.
I’m a Maladroit fan, so you should give that one a shot.
Maladroit is so underrated it makes me sad. I also like the first few track to Death to False Metal, but after that it falls apart.
The band sucks. The artist is a genius.
Maybe the album title means that this is their last album, and it’s gonna make up for the last few, which were obviously a joke the whole time.
Isn’t that the slogan for Immodium AD?
They get a lifetime pass from me.
if @jeffsmithsbone isn’t given some credit for that creature on the new cover then Weezer should commence with sucking it.
The credit will most likely be that they paid him for it.
Give credit where credit is due-check out some really other really cool ones here: [bravethewoods.com]
So Weezer are still in touch with the zeitgeist, I guess.