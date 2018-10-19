Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In two different ways, “Weird Al” Yankovic and The Lonely Island have been two of the most powerful forces in comedy music (if not the most powerful) of the past few decades. Yankovic has been the most esteemed parody artist in the world since the ’80s, and his accolades include a platinum-selling single in 2006’s “White & Nerdy” and a No. 1 album with 2014’s Mandatory Fun. Meanwhile, The Lonely Island’s comedy rap was monolithic in the first half of this decade, which led to their four albums peaking at or near the top of the comedy, rap, and Billboard 200 charts, as well as over 2.2 billion views across their YouTube videos.

In their respective fields, there’s nobody better at what they do than these two, so their meet-up on a new episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series is actually legendary. In the trailer for the episode, the foursome rides around and belts out some of their hits, like Yankovic’s “Fat” and “Amish Paradise,” The Lonely Island’s “I’m On A Boat,” and, although the song belongs to neither, just the regular version of Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309/Jenny.” They also make time for plenty of gags, including getting locked up in jail. You know, fun stuff like that.

Watch the trailer for the episode above. The full episode is available to watch (beginning at 1 PM EST) for free and without a subscription on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV via the Apple TV app.