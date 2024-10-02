Hip-hop’s legendary trio Fugees are no stranger to internal conflict. However, lately members Lauryn Hill , Wyclef Jean , and Pras Michel appeared to on good terms.

Were Lauryn Hill And Wyclef Jean Ever Married?

According to supposed paperwork (viewable here) linked to Pras Michel, the answer is yes. But nothing to substantiate this claim has been found. In the alleged lawsuit documents against Hill, he Pras identified Wyclef as Hill’s “former husband.”

Read the passage from the supposed filing below.

With the walls closing in on Michel by mid-2023, Hill saw an opportunity and swooped in to purportedly ‘save the day’ for Michel, enlisting the unwitting aide of her former husband, Wyclef, to put together a Fugees tour for the second half of 2023 using independent live music concert promoter Mammoth, Inc.

Although Wyclef Jean claimed he dated Miss Hill within his 2012 autobiography, Purpose, he never mentioned being legally married to her.

For 13 years, Lauryn Hill was in a relationship with Rohan Marley, whom she shares five children Zion David, Selah, Joshua Omaru (better known as YG Marley), John Nesta, and Sara. The two reportedly ended things in 2009.

Wyclef, on the other hand, has been married to designer Marie Claudinette since 1994. They share one adoptive daughter, Angelina Claudinelle Jean. During the couple’s appearance on OWN’s Behind Every Man, Marie revealed that she never married another person. But Wyclef never mentioned anything similar.