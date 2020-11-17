Shady Records Signee Boogie Has Reportedly Altered His Name

Musicians’ name changes have been the source of some media attention lately after Lady Antebellum and The Dixie Chicks altered their monikers to distance themselves from racist connotations. But there are many other reasons why artists decide to change their titles. Shady Records signee Boogie is now in the latter camp after the rapper has reportedly slightly altered his name.

While Boogie recently released “Boxed In” as his first single of 2020, the song may have been his last under the name. According to a report from HotNewHipHop, the rapper is looking to be known as Westside Boogie in an official capacity. The news of the name change was made clear by his contribution to the LVRN Home For The Holidays compilation, which sees him credited under the new moniker.

The rapper’s decision to adopt the new name reflects his Compton roots, but also comes at an apt time. Not only will his new title save the rapper from an A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie mix up, but Westside Gunn recently announced his decision to leave the Shady Records family. That means Boogie now has the opportunity to be the sole Westside on his label.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.