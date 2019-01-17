Weyes Blood’s ‘Andromeda’ Is Celestial Folk That Oozes Confidence

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Love is calling, it’s time to let it through,” sings Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood on her dizzying new track, “Andromeda.” The release marks the long-anticipated return of original music from Weyes Blood – her last album, the mesmerizing A Front Row Seat to Earth, came out in 2016, and while the deep-cutting beauty of it remains timeless, the prospect of new material is nothing short of thrilling. “Andromeda” delivers the same beloved grand, orchestral, celestial folk that’s always marked her music. It’s a love song, playing on themes of mythology, astronomy and technology to remind us that there is power in believing that pure and lovely things are still in reach.

On “Andromeda,” Mering’s return oozes a gentle confidence. Her voice and lyrics are equipped with an elegant swagger – she’s aware that she may be looking for something that she may never find, but that doesn’t stop her from trying. She knows now what she wants, what she deserves, and also that all of that exists within herself already: “If you think you can save me,” she sings, “I dare you to try.” The song comes with an otherworldly visualizer, taking you on a journey shooting through space.

You can listen to “Andromeda” above, and catch Weyes Blood at one of her California dates this spring. Tickets go on sale January 18.

04/1 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

04/2 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

04/3 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones

04/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge