What Are The Dates For Coachella 2025?

Early Monday morning, April 22, Coachella confirmed that Coachella 2025 will kick off with Weekend 1 on April 11 to 13, 2025 and return for Weekend 2 on April 18 to 20, 2025. The festival will, yet again, happen at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. According to Coachella’s announcement, the Advance Sale for 2025 tickets begins on Friday, May 3.

Using the past as the guide, Coachella 2025 lineup, including the headliners, will probably be announced in January 2025.

Prices for 2024 tickets will probably be instructive for 2025 prices, and General Admission three-day passes were listed as follows for this year’s festival: Tier 1 ($499 plus fees), Tier 2 ($549 plus fees), and Tier 3 ($599 plus fees). VIP weekend passes were also offered in two tiers — Tier 1 ($1,069 plus fees) and Tier 2 ($1,269 plus fees).

Learn more about Coachella 2025’s Advance Sale and past ticket prices by visiting Coachella’s official website here.