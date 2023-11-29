What Are The Items At Golf Wang’s Golf Holiday Shops?

Tyler The Creator‘s Golf Wang store is expanding for the holidays. Beginning on December 2 and continuing until December 24, fans in cities around the world will be able to purchase pieces from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, along with Golf Wang’s essentials, Tyler’s new Converse collaboration, and the rapper’s catalog on vinyl.

The cities and full collections will be available on golfwang.com tomorrow, Thursday, November 30, but what can you expect to see on the site? Here’s what we know about the items that will be for sale on Golf Wang’s Golf Holiday shops.

While the items themselves remain kind of a mystery for now, we can look to the Golf Wang lookbook to see what the collection contains.

There’s also Tyler’s twist on the Converse Chuck 70, which the brand advertised with a quick trailer, which you can check out below:

You can also grab the Golf Essentials collection, which includes three colors of puffer jackets, sweats, T-shirts, shorts, caps, beanies, socks, bags, and slides.



There are also mystery boxes for sale on the website, with pieces picked at random.

The holiday shops will take place at the permanent store locations in Los Angeles, New York, and London, with additional stores popping up in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Austin, the Bay Area, Berlin, Chicago, Hong Kong, Phoenix, Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington, DC.