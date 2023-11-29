Tyler The Creator really cooked when he came up with the alternative moniker “Wolf Gang” for Odd Future back in the last decade. From that collection of eight letters, he’s derived many of his most famous imprints, including Camp Flog Gnaw and Golf (short for Golf Wang), his fan-favorite clothing brand/store on Fairfax in LA. With the former in the rearview for the year, it looks like Tyler’s turning his attention to the latter for the holidays and going big in the process.

On December 2, Golf will launch 12 holiday gift shops with new, temporary locations in cities around the globe offering pieces from the brand’s Fall/Winter collection, as well as another collaboration between Tyler and Converse. Of course, the stores will also carry Tyler’s music catalog on vinyl along with mainstays from the essentials collection (puffer coats, hoodies, crew neck sweatshirts and sweat pants, T-shirts, shorts, caps, beanies, socks, shopping bags, and slide sandals).

The stores will run from December 2 to December 24 in Atlanta, Austin, the Bay Area, Chicago, Phoenix, Washington DC, Amsterdam, Berlin, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, and Melbourne, along with the permanent locations in LA, New York, and London. Check out the flyer below, and hit up golfwang.com for more information.