Will Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 Tour’ Tickets Drop Soon?

Nicki Minaj is just days away from the release of her long-awaited album, Pink Friday 2 and only a couple of weeks removed from announcing her impending tour for the album. However, while she did share the link to join the RSVP list for the tickets, fans may be wondering when the tickets will actually be available for purchase.
How To Buy Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour
While the official launch day for tickets hasn’t been announced yet, and RSVP signups are now closed, the RSVP link now directs fans to Nicki’s official website, where they can pre-save Pink Friday 2 and presumably get tickets when she does announce them.
When Will Nicki Minaj Announce Her 2024 Tour Dates?
While Nicki did tease that the tour would run through Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Oklahoma City, and Washington, DC (with possible additional cities added per RSVP demand), she hasn’t yet announced when those dates would be. She did, however, insist that “I HAVE THE ROUTING” when one fan suggested that the tour hadn’t been finalized yet.
Will Nicki Minaj’s 2024 Tour Tickets Drop Soon?
It remains unclear if Nicki is going to put. out the tickets anytime before the end the end of the year. After all, no one wants to compete with Christmas for the public’s play money, especially with prices for everyday goods being what they are, let alone luxuries. The smart money is on Nicki announcing sometime in early 2024, after the recording industry reopens and the audience’s budgets have had a chance to bounce back from holiday festivities.