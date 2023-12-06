Will Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 Tour’ Tickets Drop Soon?

Nicki Minaj is just days away from the release of her long-awaited album, Pink Friday 2 and only a couple of weeks removed from announcing her impending tour for the album. However, while she did share the link to join the RSVP list for the tickets, fans may be wondering when the tickets will actually be available for purchase.

How To Buy Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour

While the official launch day for tickets hasn’t been announced yet, and RSVP signups are now closed, the RSVP link now directs fans to Nicki’s official website, where they can pre-save Pink Friday 2 and presumably get tickets when she does announce them.

When Will Nicki Minaj Announce Her 2024 Tour Dates?

While Nicki did tease that the tour would run through Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Oklahoma City, and Washington, DC (with possible additional cities added per RSVP demand), she hasn’t yet announced when those dates would be. She did, however, insist that “I HAVE THE ROUTING” when one fan suggested that the tour hadn’t been finalized yet.