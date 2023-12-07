Nicki Minaj was initially going to release Pink Friday 2 on November 17, but she delayed it and will instead drop it this Friday, December 8 — her 41st birthday. Last weekend, Minaj informed the Barbz that she would no longer perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Chicago on Monday, December 4, because she needed to focus on finishing album preparation. On Wednesday, December 6, she was preparing the Barbz for Pink Friday 2‘s launch.

“Approaching #GagCity,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a 26-second trailer. The video shows a pink-lit “Barb Alert System” blinking with the message: “PREPARE FOR IMPACT Pink Friday 2 IS COMING.” It’s soundtracked by the unreleased Pink Friday 2 song “Big Difference,” as Minaj raps, “Like my hunnids blue / Bad b*tches, yeah, I keep ’em by the two / It’s a big difference between me and you / I ain’t nothin’ like you, you, you, or you.”

That post came roughly 10 hours after Minaj took to X to relay similarly themed instructions, writing, “As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your seat belts are tightly fastened. The captain has activated the ‘no bathroom’ sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins…#GagCity #PF2.”

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic. Find more information here.