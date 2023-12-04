Nicki Minaj 2019 Met Gala
Getty Image
Music

Will Nicki Minaj Perform At iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Chicago?

Nicki Minaj has been busy promoting her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2. It’s due out on her birthday, December 8, which, yes, is this Friday, but it appears Minaj needs every second between now and then to put on the finishing touches. Minaj was scheduled to perform tonight, December 4, at iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, but she had to prioritize Pink Friday 2.

“Hi guys, I have to tell you something,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, December 3. “One last thing. Hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform[ing] tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come.”

Minaj continued, “HOWEVER!!!!! My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne AKA the GOAT. He will perform tmrw @ the Chicago show.”

Minaj additionally specified that she is still on par to perform as previously scheduled on Thursday, December 14, for iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. She will also now perform in Miami for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour finale at Amerant Bank Arena (Fort Lauderdale).

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic. Find more information here.

