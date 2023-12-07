Here’s what to know about when the album will be on Spotify.

Nicki Minaj has been building fans’ anticipation for Pink Friday 2 , the follow-up to her hit 2010 album. Given it marks Minaj’s first new full record since 2018, there are only a few more hours to go until it drops on December 8.

When Will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Be On Spotify?

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 will be available to stream on Spotify right at midnight ET. For those on the West Coast, they can listen at 9 p.m. this evening. Anyone else in a different time zone around the world should calculate from there to find out when it will drop. (For example, most of Europe can hear it starting at 5 a.m. tomorrow, and so on.)

“When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, where was the me in it?'” Minaj shared during an interview with Vogue about Pink Friday 2. “So for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”

“This album is just beyond anything I could have imagined,” she also teased for fans through Twitter.

While not a ton is known about the album yet beyond that, it seems it will live up to the hype.