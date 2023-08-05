What Time Does Drake Go On Stage For The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour?’

Drake and 21 Savage have been blowing fans’ minds with their co-headlining It’s All A Blur Tour across North America — including them taking the stage in Milwaukee tonight.

The duo hit the road starting last month in support of their recent collaborative album that dropped last year, titled Her Loss. Those who are planning on stopping by likely have questions about when the two rappers will be gracing the stage. Here’s what to know.

According to Setlist.FM, the set times for past shows in cities like NYC and Washington D.C. place Drake (and 21 Savage) starting things around 9:10-15 p.m.. Then, the show would wrap around 11:15 p.m. — give or take five minutes, depending on the start time.

However, since not every city has the time listed for when he took the stage, this might be different from city to city.

As for the typical opening time for doors, this would vary depending on the local venue. The cities on the website that have set times listed place the doors at 7 or 8 p.m., as the duo does not have an opening act.

The It’s All A Blur North American leg is set to continue until October and fans can find a complete list of dates, along with more information, here.