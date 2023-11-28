Following various allegations and lawsuits filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs , the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur has stepped down from Revolt, a music-centered television network he cofounded in 2013, according to TMZ , who first broke the news

What was Diddy’s role at Revolt

Since finding Revolt in 2013, alongside Andy Schuon, Combs served as a chairman for the network, however, was not actively involved in the network’s operations, according to a post from Revolt’s Instagram.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt,” read the post. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

At the time of writing, TMZ reports that this is currently temporary, however, it is unknown if Diddy plans to step back into his role as a chairman.

Earlier this month, Diddy made shocking headlines after being accused of abuse and sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura, better known as singer Cassie. Though the lawsuit was settled within 24 hours, two other women filed separate lawsuits shortly after.