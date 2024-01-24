When Are The BRIT Awards 2024?

The 2024 BRIT Awards nominations have been announced. R&B-pop chanteuse RAYE, whose album My 21st Century Blues was included on many publications’ “Best Of 2023” lists — including Uproxx’s Best Pop Albums Of 2023 — is not only the leading nominee but also makes history with seven nominations. That’s the most nominations for a single artist in a single year since the first BRIT Awards in 1977.

Raye is nominated for artist of the year, best new artist, pop act, R&B act, album of the year, and two songs of the year: “Escapism” with 070 Shake, and “Prada” with with cassö and D-Block Europe. Meanwhile, other nominees include Dua Lipa, with three nominations, Central Cee with four, and J Hus, also with four. The Rolling Stones also won their first nomination since 2013 — more than a decade — for alternative/rock act.