When Are The BRIT Awards 2024?

The 2024 BRIT Awards nominations have been announced. R&B-pop chanteuse RAYE, whose album My 21st Century Blues was included on many publications’ “Best Of 2023” lists — including Uproxx’s Best Pop Albums Of 2023 — is not only the leading nominee but also makes history with seven nominations. That’s the most nominations for a single artist in a single year since the first BRIT Awards in 1977.

Raye is nominated for artist of the year, best new artist, pop act, R&B act, album of the year, and two songs of the year: “Escapism” with 070 Shake, and “Prada” with with cassö and D-Block Europe. Meanwhile, other nominees include Dua Lipa, with three nominations, Central Cee with four, and J Hus, also with four. The Rolling Stones also won their first nomination since 2013 — more than a decade — for alternative/rock act.

The BRIT Awards are set for Saturday, March 2, at the O2 Arena in London. The show will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Here’s The Complete List Of 2024 BRIT Awards Nominees

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Blur — The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus — Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz — No Thank You
RAYE — My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers — Heavy Heavy

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE

Group Of The Year

Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers

Best New Artist

Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding — “Miracle”
cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe — “Prada”
Central Cee — “Let Go”
Dave & Central Cee — “Sprinter,” Dave & Central Cee
Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran — “Eyes Closed”
J Hus — “Who Told You” Feat. Drake
Kenya Grace — “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi — “Wish You the Best”
PinkPantheress — “Boy’s A Liar”
RAYE — “Escapism.” Feat. 070 Shake
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry — “Dancing Is Healing”
Stormzy — “Firebabe” Feat. Debbie
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson — “REACT”
Venbee & Goddard — “Messy in Heaven”

International artist of the year

Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

International Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”
David Kushner — “Daylight”
Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”
Jazzy — “Giving Me”
Libianca — “People”
Meghan Trainor — “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Noah Kahan — “Stick Season”
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz — “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire,”
Peggy Gou — “(It Goes Like) Nanana”
Rema — “Calm Down”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Tate McRae — “Greedy”
Tyla — “Water”

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy

Pop Act

Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE

R&B Act

Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT

