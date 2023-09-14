Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have a couple children together, but beyond that, they’ve had an up-and-down relationship over the years. At the moment, the two don’t appear to be together, so when did they break up?

Per Insider‘s relationship timeline, Jenner ended her long-term relationship with Tyga in March 2017. The next month, she and Scott were spotted together at Coachella, holding hands. Things escalated from there, as that September, Jenner revealed she was pregnant with her and Scott’s first child. On February 1, 2018, she gave birth to Stormi Webster. In October 2019, though, Jenner confirmed that she and Scott had broken up.

Eventually, the two found their way back to each other, and in September 2021, Jenner confirmed she and Scott were expecting a second child together. In February 2022, she gave birth to a baby that was initially named Wolf Webster, but whose name was later changed, just this January, to Aire Webster.

Shortly before Aire’s new name was announced, it was reported that Jenner and Scott spent the holiday season apart and that they had broken up again. It appears at least for the time being, Jenner has moved on, as earlier this month, she and Timothée Chalamet were spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert.