Beyoncé held her birthday Renaissance Tour show in Los Angeles last night (September 4), and it truly was one for the books. Not only did Diana Ross and Kendrick Lamar join her on stage to celebrate, but the celebs in the audience were making headlines, too.

After months of speculation, actor Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their first clear public appearance as a couple. The two were spotted making out during Bey’s concert — and Chalamet was smoking in the venue.

Their outing came as a shock, as last month, reports surfaced in Us Weekly that the couple were reportedly taking a break. According to a source, they hadn’t “been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules,” but remained friends. (Things have clearly changed since then, or it wasn’t the case.)

Fans, after the clips went viral, had a lot of thoughts. “BEAUTIFUL COUPLE not kylie and timmy,” one user wrote, instead dropping a video of Tom Holland and Zendaya, who were also at last night’s show.

BEAUTIFUL COUPLE not kylie and timmy pic.twitter.com/3Gy7WPnzY3 — natasha (@milkmyboo) September 5, 2023

Others had different views, with another user posting, “Okaaaaay I used to be a hater but MAYBE kylie and timmy are cute together.”

Check out some of the fan-shot videos and more reactions to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner below.

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/n1zhCKYuQZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023