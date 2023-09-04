At times, it seemed as if Travis Scott would never release his Utopia album. On July 28, he finally did, and it was worth the way. Utopia debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for four consecutive weeks. Scott will also soon stage his Utopia — The Circus Maximus Tour, with tickets going on sale last week. Tickets went so quickly that Scott added more dates.

In other words, Scott isn’t intimidated by delays, so it’s unsurprising that he wants to soundtrack a movie that might never happen.

On Monday morning, September 4, Scott posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), “Woke up thinking I would love to do the soundtrack to Blade.”

Woke up thinking

I would love to do the soundtrack to Blade — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 4, 2023

In May, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that Marvel Studios was “shutting down pre-production” on Blade, starring Mahershala Ali. The film was initially due to start filming in Atlanta in June, but that was nixed because of the ongoing Writers Guild Of America strike.

“That doesn’t mean a new Blade, with or without its two-time Oscar-winning star, will never happen,” Uproxx’s Matt Prigge explained at the time. “Marvel plans to restart pre-production when the strike ends, whenever that is. When/if it arrives, it will be the second big screen stab at the character, who was iconically played by Wesley Snipes over three films.”