When Do Austin City Limits 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

Dua Lipa, Tyler The Creator, and Chris Stapleton will headline this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival. Also billed are Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, and over 100 other acts ranging from hip-hop to rock and everything in between. ACL is scheduled for two weekends in October, 4-6 and 11-13, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.
Here is when you can get tickets for Austin City Limits 2024:
3-Day tickets for both weekends go on sale today at 12pm CT, according to ACL’s Twitter account (never calling it “X”). You can find more information at ACLFestival.com. Layaway Plans are available starting at only $25 down, while 1-Day tickets will be available at a later date.
Full Lineup For Austin City Limits 2024
Carin León, Norah Jones, Foster The People, Kehlani (W1), Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Caamp, Dominic Fike, The Marías, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Chappell Roan, Porter Robinson (W1), Fletcher (W1), The Red Clay Strays (W2), Orville Peck, Still Woozy (W1), Vince Staples, Cannons, Remi Wolf (W2), Something Corporate (W1), Jeezy (W2), San Holo, Kevin Abstract, Stephen Sanchez, Elderbrook, Tyla (W2), Jess Glynne, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Hermanos Gutíerrez, That Mexican OT, Barry Can’t Swim (W1), Santigold (W2), Qveen Herby, Medium Build, Kenny Beats (W1), The Beaches, Flipturn, David Shaw, Movements (W2), Royel Otis (W2), Wave To Earth, Connor Price (W1), Malcolm Todd, FLO (W1), Bakar, Spinall, Eggy, Say She She, Misterwives, Eyedress, Elyanna, Geese, Grand Funk Railroad (W2), Mickey Guyton (W2), Petey, Dasha, Mannequin Pussy (W1), Penny & Sparrow (W2), Chance Peña (W1), Sir Chloe, Dexter And The Moonrocks (W1), The Paper Kites (W2), Glass Beams, Balthvs, Dustin Kensrue (W2), Valencia Grace, Lola Young, Joe P (W2), Myles Smith, IDKHOW (W1), Jonah Kagen (W2), Jordy (W2), Bob Schneider (W2), Thee Sinseers (W2), Goldie Boutilier, Asleep At The Wheel (W1), Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Katie Pruitt, Billy Allen, The Pollies (W2), Brittany Davis (W1), Paco Versailles (W1), Pawpaw Rod (W1), Nico Vega (W2), Rett Madison (W1), Whookilledkenny (W2), Tanner Adell (W1), Emily Nenni (W2), Emei (W2), Kalu & Electric Joint (W2), The Droptines (W2), Tyler Halverson (W1), Mon Rovîa (W1), The Criticals (W1), Braxton Keith (W2), Sawyer Hill (W1), Jon Muq (W2), Daiistar (W2), Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol (W2), Telescreens (W1), Late Night Drive Home (W2), Theo Lawrence (W2), Chief Cleopatra (W1), West 22nd (W1), Chaparelle (W1), Promqueen (W1), Being Dead (W2), Midnight Navy (W1), Cale Tyson (W1), Godly The Ruler (W1), Molecular Steve (W2), The Tiarras (W2), Zach Person (W1), Marley Bleu (W1), Obed Padilla (W1), Deyaz (W1), Amira Elfeky (W2), The Levites (W1), The Moriah Sisters (W2), The Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective (W2), Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats (W2), Uncle Jumbo (W1), Q Brothers, Mister G (W2), Homeschool (W2), Miss Tutti & The Fruity Band (W1), Andrew & Polly (W1), School Of Rock, The Barton Hills Choir