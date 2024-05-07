When Do Austin City Limits 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

Dua Lipa, Tyler The Creator, and Chris Stapleton will headline this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival. Also billed are Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, and over 100 other acts ranging from hip-hop to rock and everything in between. ACL is scheduled for two weekends in October, 4-6 and 11-13, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

Here is when you can get tickets for Austin City Limits 2024:

3-Day tickets for both weekends go on sale today at 12pm CT, according to ACL’s Twitter account (never calling it “X”). You can find more information at ACLFestival.com. Layaway Plans are available starting at only $25 down, while 1-Day tickets will be available at a later date.