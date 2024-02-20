When Do Gunna’s ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ Tickets Go On Sale?

If you want to go to Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour, tickets go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com. If you happen to have a Citi card, though, you can access presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 10 AM local time at citientertainment.com.
The Bittersweet Tour will be Gunna’s first tour since being released from Fulton County jail in late 2022. You may notice that Los Angeles and New York are among the major cities without tour stops; Gunna already performed in both for his Gift and Curse shows in 2023. You can see the full tour dates below.
Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour Dates
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
* festival date, without Flo Milli
Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.