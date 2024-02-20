When Do Gunna’s ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ Tickets Go On Sale?

If you want to go to Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour, tickets go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com. If you happen to have a Citi card, though, you can access presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 10 AM local time at citientertainment.com.

The Bittersweet Tour will be Gunna’s first tour since being released from Fulton County jail in late 2022. You may notice that Los Angeles and New York are among the major cities without tour stops; Gunna already performed in both for his Gift and Curse shows in 2023. You can see the full tour dates below.