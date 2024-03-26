At long last, Jhené Aiko is hitting the road. Today (March 26), the alt-R&B star announced The Magic Hour Tour, a headlining tour, during which, she will be supported by Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé, Tink, and UMI. Aiko originally planned to go on tour for her 2020 album, Chilombo, however, the tour was cancelled (for obvious reasons). But now, Aiko is back, with some of the biggest names in R&B and hip-hop, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on tickets.
When do Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour tickets go on sale?
There will be an artist presale and a Spotify presale for The Magic Hour Tour beginning Wednesday (March 27), beginning at noon EST. Fans can set reminders for the presale through Aiko’s official website.
General onsale for the tour will take place Friday (March 29) beginning at noon EST, and tickets will also be available for purchase through Aiko’s website.
You can see the list of tour dates below.
Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour Dates
06/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/22 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/07 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/12 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
08/16 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena