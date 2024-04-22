Yesterday (April 21) was the final day of Coachella 2024. You know what that means: Time to start thinking about Coachella 2025! I’m only half-joking: While most of this year’s attendees probably want a minute to unwind from the 2024 festivities, Coachella organizers are already gearing up for 2025. In fact, mere hours ago, the dates for next year’s festival were announced.

When Do Tickets For Coachella 2025 Go On Sale?

Next year’s festival starts with Weekend 1 on April 11 to 13, 2025, followed by Weekend 2 on April 18 to 20, 2025. As for tickets, the earliest opportunity to get those will be during the Advance Sale, which starts on May 3. There’s not much specific information available about the Advance Sale as of this post, but keep an eye on Coachella’s socials and their website for more info.

Beyond ticket sales, there are some other information drops to look forward to as well. None of those have been announced yet, but we can look to historical precedent to estimate when some things might start happening. For instance, this year’s Coachella lineup was announced in January, so it wouldn’t be surprising for the 2025 lineup to arrive that January, too. Meanwhile, assuming ticket pricing stays mostly the same between this year and next, the 2024 prices could be indicative of what to expect next year.