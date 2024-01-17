Get your pocketbooks ready. The Coachella line-up for the 2024 festival just dropped, and fans are not going to want to miss this. With an incredibly stacked line-up featuring Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, and No Doubt, anticipation for this year’s Coachella is high.
Tickets for Coachella are never cheap, but with less than three months to the festival — set to take place over the course of two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, there will be opportunities for fans to plan ahead financially, notably with the 50/50 payment plans.
How much are tickets for Coachella 2024?
General admissions tickets go for $499 for tier one, $549 for tier two, and $599 for tier three for both weekend one and two. General admissions tickets that come bundled with a shuttle go for $619 for tier one, $669 for tier two, and $719 for tier three.
VIP packages range from $1,069 to $1,269, and camping and hotel packages will range anywhere from $149 to $11,000. Fans can see a price guide for packages here.
These tickets will certainly burn a hole in fans’ pockets, however, they can sign up for a 50/50 payment plan, which will allow them to pay half the price at the time of the presale, and half at a later date.
Fans can register for the pre-sale now at the official Coachella website. The pre-sale will take place on January 19 at 11 a.m. PST.
You can see the full Coachella 2024 line-up below.
