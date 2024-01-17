Tickets for Coachella are never cheap, but with less than three months to the festival — set to take place over the course of two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, there will be opportunities for fans to plan ahead financially, notably with the 50/50 payment plans.

How much are tickets for Coachella 2024?

General admissions tickets go for $499 for tier one, $549 for tier two, and $599 for tier three for both weekend one and two. General admissions tickets that come bundled with a shuttle go for $619 for tier one, $669 for tier two, and $719 for tier three.

VIP packages range from $1,069 to $1,269, and camping and hotel packages will range anywhere from $149 to $11,000. Fans can see a price guide for packages here.

These tickets will certainly burn a hole in fans’ pockets, however, they can sign up for a 50/50 payment plan, which will allow them to pay half the price at the time of the presale, and half at a later date.

Fans can register for the pre-sale now at the official Coachella website. The pre-sale will take place on January 19 at 11 a.m. PST.

You can see the full Coachella 2024 line-up below.

