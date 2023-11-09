When Does The Rolling Loud LA 2024 Lineup Come Out?

It has been a little under a month since Rolling Loud announced the dates for its 2024 return to Los Angeles, and fans are understandably antsy for more information. Rolling Loud’s social media manager, meanwhile, has been delighted to tease them with the possibility of updates like the one below. It doesn’t look like fans will have to wait too long to see the lineup, as Rolling Loud writes, “feels like a lucky month to announce a lineup.”

feels like a lucky month to announce a lineup — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 7, 2023

That means we can probably expect to learn who’s performing at next year’s LA show sometime this month. The 2023 edition of the festival, which took place in early March, was headlined by Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott and featured a lineup including standout performances from Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Ken Carson, Larry June, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, and more. It also established its new venue in Hollywood Park, Inglewood (just outside the SoFi Stadium) as a well-suited location for its upcoming 10th-anniversary celebrations (and fifth year in the City of Angels)

So it’s good to know that it’ll be returning there in 2024. Rolling Loud LA is scheduled for March 15-17, with tickets already on sale. You can more information on the Roling Loud website.