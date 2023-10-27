When Will The ‘A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop’ Special Air?

The Grammys will again pay tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop. The two-hour special will expand on the 50-year tribute from this year’s Grammy ceremony, which included performers like Grandmaster Flash, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Lil Baby, GloRilla, and more. The new special will expand the lineup to include Big Daddy Kane, Gunna, MC Lyte, Too $hort, T.I., Warren G, and YG.

While the special will tape on November 8 in Inglewood, you will be able to catch it on CBS when it airs on Sunday, December 10.

According to Billboard, the special’s executive producers are Questlove and LL Cool J. After complaints that the original performance was too short and overlooked important figures in hip-hop history, Questlove explained, “I asked like 10 legends so….sometimes you gotta go with the one who wants you. again might not be your preference but most of hip hop has side gigs. Acting was the main issue. lotta movies being shot.”

Afterward, the Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., hinted at some more celebrations later in the year. “For five decades, Hip Hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” he said. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”