Where Is Ice Spice From?

Ice Spice is in the midst of her astronomical rise to fame. Last month the rapper, who went viral with the hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which got its own remix by Cardi B, shared her highly anticipated project Like..? (Deluxe). She’s also collaborated with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and more. Despite her fame, though, she still remains loyal to her hometown.

Ice Spice is proudly from the Bronx in New York. She paid tribute to the borough with her 2023 BET Awards Performance in June. Onstage, she floated above a basketball court while rapping “Munch,” then walked to a bodega during “Princess Diana.” She closed with “In Ha Mood,” when she returned to a fake Fordham Road MTA train stop.

About collaborating with Ice Spice, Taylor Swift said, “Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things.” She added, “She reached out through her team just kind of saying, ‘Hey, you know, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor since she was a little kid. We’d love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’ And I had been listening to her nonstop like getting ready for my tour I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly.”