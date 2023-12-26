A new post is going viral online after the woman who appears on the cover of Childish Gambino ‘s Awaken, My Love album claimed that she and her team never received the residuals they were promised. Here’s what to know about who she is, and the situation that reportedly happened.

Who Is On Childish Gambino’s Awaken, My Love Album Cover?

The model who appears on the album cover is Giannina Otero, who reportedly recently made a Facebook post about Gambino’s handling of the situation.

“We received low pay but were promised residuals but never received anything,” she said. “The only person who received residuals was a white woman who created the headpiece even though she was not on set to work on this (but she also deserves it).”

“After years of lies and silence then finding out statute of limitation complications… it’s been an exhausting, emotional, and overall sad thing to deal with,” Otero added. “So it took so much from me especially the fact that we all worked on it with so much love and being proud to represent black artists. All of my lawyers’ communications have been ignored by the artist and his team.”

The post also included a photo of Otero posing with a copy of the record. She made note that while she is proud of being on the cover, she also had a lot of complicated feelings and trouble celebrating the album.

Check out a copy of her post below.