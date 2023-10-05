Who Is Sugarhill Ddot? Here’s What To Know About The New York Rapper

Drill music appears to be the contemporary sound of New York. It has appeal from 30-year-olds like Fivio Foreign to 15-year-olds like rising sensation Sugarhill Ddot. The latter is part of a new wave of young talent advancing the bubbling subgenre and expanding its reach far beyond the five boroughs, backed by the recently relaunched and revamped Priority Records.

Who Is Sugarhill Ddot?

SugarHill Ddot’s real name is Darrian Jimenez, and as his name suggests, he hails from Harlem’s Sugar Hill neighborhood, which famously held a key position in the advancements of both jazz and, decades later, hip-hop.

Ddot naturally started rapping at a young age, garnering profiles as early as last year before his 15th birthday. His musical calling card so far appears to be the single “Let Ha Go,” which dropped in April and has since accumulated 10 million-plus views on YouTube.

More recently, he teamed up with fellow teen sensation Luh Tyler for the Nicki Minaj-sampling dance anthem “3am In The Yams.”

He regularly shouts out Notti Osama, a close friend who was lost to gang violence, in his songs and is also closely associated with another emerging drill artist, DD Osama. The Harlem rapper has also apparently received co-signs from both Drake and Lil Durk, and is a fixture of YouTube podcasts and performance shows — which just means he’s likely only going to get more popular as he continues to work.