HER And Skip Marley Team Up For The Rhythmic Love Song ‘Slow Down’

HER and reggae artist Skip Marley have joined forces for a new collaboration, a polished anthem called “Slow Down.”

“Slow Down” adds a modern R&B twist to a classic reggae-style one-drop rhythm. A thumping bass and smooth drums add a backdrop for HER’s silky vocals to color the heartfelt anthem. Expertly layered with synths, electric guitar, and the occasional trumpet fanfare, “Slown Down” tells of a budding relationship. “This kind of love don’t come around like this / I’m not one to play around like this, it’s so real / And I love how it feels,” HER sings. Over the intricate instrumentals, HER’s vocals melt with Marley’s to craft a sleek melody.

Marley and HER excited fans by announcing their new track in a video posted to social media. “Catch a vibe and listen to the new chune,” Marley wrote.

Catch a vibe and listen to the new chune with @HERMusicx 😁 Slow Down is out now ⏳ https://t.co/aAeLUYFutk pic.twitter.com/Qpztu1Yw7v — Skip Marley (@SkipMarley) November 7, 2019

The song’s one-drop rhythm was originally popularized by Bob Marley, grandfather of Skip Marley. Though Marley’s name is recognizable due to his famous relative, he’s made a name for himself in music and garnered a large fan base.

Though HER hasn’t given any word to the release of her debut record, the singer has had her fair share of big-name collaborations. Ahead of “Slow Down,” HER recently released the Bay Area love-letter track “Slide” with YG. The singer also collaborated with YBN Cordae for the sultry track “Racks” and DRAM for the emotional ballad “The Lay Down.”

Listen to “Slow Down” above.