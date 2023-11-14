Reputations are hard to shake for public figures, and as the age of saying goes, a lie spreads much faster than the truth. However, that’s not stopping Lauryn Hill from working to clear up a recent misconception. On Saturday, November 11, the “Ready Or Not” singer took to her official Instagram to provide context for the previous comments made about her past lateness during concerts.

A short clip taken during Hill’s scheduled The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour stop in Los Angeles, California (on November 4) at the Crypto.com Arena went rival. In the video, she can be heard saying,” ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight.’ Yo, y’all are lucky I make it to this bloodclot stage every night.”

Fans were upset by Hill’s remarks calling her out for not appreciating concertgoers’ time and support throughout her career. Now, Hill wants to take back the narrative by uploading the extended video to give background to what led to the spicy line.

The visual starts with Hill tearfully professing her love to her mother for her assistance raising her children while she continuously tours the world to provide for her family. By the time the line in question comes up, based on what was said prior, Hill’s frustration seems to be toward the industry for its poor treatment of her rather than her fans.

Watch the full video below.