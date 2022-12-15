Kasi Lemmons is prepping the release of her upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The film will trek through the rise and fall of pop superstar Whitney Houston.

Former Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie has been tasked with Houston’s performance. Joining her are Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, and Law And Order: Special Victims Unit alum Tamara Tunie.

While Ackie’s portrayal seems spot on, judging by the trailer released this past September, the actress won’t be singing in the movie. Clive Davis, Houston’s longtime producer, and collaborator, recently shared that only Houston’s vocals will be used in the film.

“When it came to Whitney, we just didn’t think anyone could capture her vocal genius, so it will be the Whitney voice in the film,” Davis told USA Today.

Davis will serve as the film’s executive producer. Alongside him are Kasi Lemmons (Harriet), who will direct, and Oscar-nominated Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody).

Here is the film’s synopsis, per Sony Pictures:

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis, and starring BAFTA Award winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant — and so emotional — journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?”

I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be in theaters on December 23.