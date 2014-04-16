Who Will Watch Blue Ivy When Beyoncé And Jay Z Go On Tour Together?

Rumor has it that Beyoncé and Jay Z are looking for the world’s most expensive babysitter for Blue Ivy this summer. Also, they’re maybe going on a stadium tour together. According to Page Six, Bey and Jay are planning “to announce a 20-stadium US tour that will start in late June — and that it’s possible the couple could perform in New York on July 4,” because America.

The two recently wrapped individual tours that supported their latest albums: Jay closed out 52 dates for his Magna Carta…Holy Grail in January, while Bey wrapped her “Mrs. Carter Show” tour in March. The couple has performed their hit single, “Drunk in Love,” together at a string of high-profile shows, including this year’s Grammy Awards, a DirecTV Super Bowl party, and Beyoncé’s O2 Arena gig in London on Feb. 28. (Via)

Considering the amount of money they already have, and the buttloads of scratch they’re about to make from this tour, I think it’s time Beyoncé and Jay replace James Madison on the $5,000 bill.

No, YOU’RE in the Illuminati.

Via Page Six