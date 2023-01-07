Celine Dion fans protesting outside the Rolling Stone offices for leaving her off its 200 best singers list. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/BQ5wNm8kuG

It doesn’t seem like Celine Dion fans are letting their hearts go on after Rolling Stone ‘s controversial list of “200 Greatest Singers Of All Time.” Yesterday, fans protested outside of the Rolling Stone office, blasting some of her biggest hits.

Why Are Celine Dion Fans Mad At Rolling Stone?

On New Year’s Day, Rolling Stone published a list of their rankings of the 200 greatest singers of all time. As fans and stans were bound to take to their Twitter and TikTok timelines to argue about where their faves ranked, many fans were upset that Dion was completely left out of the list.

Anticipating that the list would be polarizing, Rolling Stone issued a statement on social media, saying, “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent.”

A fan quickly responded, saying, “because céline dion singing in 9 languages, having sung diverse genres, and reinventing herself in every album isn’t ‘genius,’ right?”

Another fan wouldn’t even bother to look at the list, due to the omission.

“Any music list for best singers ever that doesn’t include Céline Dion is automatically invalid to me,” said the fan. “That’s the rule. ‘Falling Into You’ was the first CD I ever bought with my own money, and that album is still flawless, and her entire discography is superb.”

Even some of her peers in the industry have vocalized their chagrin toward Rolling Stone.

“One more reason these stupid ass lists don’t mean sh*t,” said songwriter Diane Warren, who co-wrote “Because You Loved Me,” one of Dion’s biggest hits. “Really??? A list of greatest singers @RollingStone and #CelineDion isn’t on it??”

Needless to say, it doesn’t look like Rolling Stone is getting out of this one anytime soon.