Why Did JT & Lil Uzi Vert Fight At The BET Awards 2023?

The 2023 BET Awards went down this weekend, and there was plenty to love on stage. There was a star-studded performance in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Latto went ahead and “Put It On Da Floor,” Offset and Quavo teamed up to honor Takeoff, and Busta Rhymes had an emotional moment. What might be the biggest drama of the night, though, happened off stage.

As Lil Uzi Vert and JT sat in the audience together, JT appeared quite upset and said to Uzi, “F*cking groupie, I’m done with you,” videos show. She then threw her phone at at him and called him a “b*tch.” She then headed towards the exit and Uzi followed her out.

JT apparently fighting with Lil Uzi Vert at the BET Awards after he performed his new song that mentions Ice Spice 😬 pic.twitter.com/eOCUPpB7nr — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) June 26, 2023

So that’s what happened, but why did it happen?

Neither rapper has publicly spoken about what happened, so at the moment, all we have are rumors. What we do know for sure, though, is that the interaction happened after Uzi shouted out Ice Spice on an unreleased song he performed, in which he says, “I got a nice wife. […] Wig came off twice. She got a little afro, she looks like Ice Spice.” As for the rumors, some are speculating the blow-up was caused by a mix of that and Uzi supposedly flirting (or at least talking) with Ice Spice.

JT got into an argument with Lil Uzi Vert and viciously threw her phone at him during the BET awards after he allegedly flirted with Ice Spice 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/JjN8h8wcl3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 26, 2023

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.