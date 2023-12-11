The Young Thug RICO Trial Was Postponed After One Of His Co-Defendants Was Stabbed In Jail

The ongoing RICO trial against Young Thug and YSL was unexpectedly suspended due to a stabbing at Fulton County Jail. The victim was one of Young Thug’s co-defendants Shannon Stillwell, according to local news, with Judge Ural Glanville telling the jury, “We had a medical issue come up with one of our participants, so we’re going to recess for the day.”

One of Young Thug’s co-defendants was stabbed in jail. Looks like the RICO trial may not be going today. https://t.co/HiYsxqW0vv — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 11, 2023

Judge Ural Glanville tells the jury, “We had a medical issue come up

with one of our participants. So we’re going to recess for the day.” They’re back tomorrow morning, but if Stillwell is as injured as reports say, the future of this trial is unknown. pic.twitter.com/aqk719TmLr — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 11, 2023

Fulton County Jail has had a well-publicized recent history of violence, with a capacity of just 1,125 inmates and a population nearly three times that at 3,000. A November report counted 10 inmate deaths this year alone, making Fulton one of the nation’s deadliest. In fact, Young Thug and Gunna paid bail for 30 inmates in 2021 so they could go home and be with their families after being held on minor charges but being unable to pay their bonds.

Thug and Gunna both repeatedly requested bond hearings in the lead-up to the trial, only to be denied each time, with prosecutors arguing they were a danger to the community and a flight risk. Gunna eventually accepted a plea deal in which he pled guilty to being part of a gang in exchange for time served. While it’s clear the prosecution wants to use plea deals like Gunna’s as evidence that YSL is a gang rather than a music label, some fans (and peer artists) remain convinced Gunna “snitched” for his reduced sentence — even though they maintain, like the defense, that YSL is not a gang (and thus, Gunna wouldn’t have anything to tell in the first place, right?).

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.