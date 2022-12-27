Why Was Jay-Z Dragged Into The Aftermath Of Tory Lanez’s Trial Verdict?

The assault trial against Tory Lanez for shooting Megan Thee Stallion concluded in dramatic fashion last week, with Lanez’ conviction on three charges. In addition to committing assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury, the Canadian rapper was also found guilty of concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Naturally, with such a contentious trial, the result was disputed online, but nowhere more forcefully than in Tory’s father’s post-trial outburst — which has sparked some attention-getting reactions of its own.

After the trial, Tory’s father, Sonstar Peterson, addressed reporters, called the outcome of the trial a “miscarriage of justice” and decried Megan’s management company, Roc Nation, as well as its founder, Jay-Z, promising Roc Nation would “crumble.” Of course, an entertainment management company would really have very little clout in a court of criminal law, and Jay-Z probably wouldn’t have had any dealings with Tory Lanez at all if they weren’t tangentially related to the shooting, so fans were delighted by the opportunity to finally have some fun with the otherwise grim proceedings.

In an exclusive clip, Tory Lanez’s father had an emotional reaction to his son’s conviction leaving the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/nfWpq8PYd6 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 24, 2022

“I’m calling on the Heavens and the Earth … Roc Nation, you will crumble! I am an apostle of God, and I will be heard.” Tory Lanez father as he left pic.twitter.com/OTScjg1cA2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 24, 2022

Obviously, Jay-Z makes for a convenient target on whom the Peterson family can cast aspersions. Jay spent the early part of the millennium as the subject of numerous online conspiracy theories, including his supposed membership in such secret societies as the Illuminati and the Freemasons, so much so that he addressed such rumors repeatedly in songs like Rick Ross’ “Free Mason” (“I said that I’m amazin’,” he cracks. “Not that I’m a mason!”). Tory and his family, in the face of overwhelming logic, have naturally resorted to illogical defenses, suggesting a conspiracy against him, so it makes sense they would latch onto a figure who already has a “history” of conspiracies.

Lol Tory Lanez BM and son have been assaulted by him (yes that same baby y’all saw him carrying around the courthouse), dream doll, another young lady who fled Canada because he was going to kill her,August Alsina, prince AND Megan. But Roc Nation is the problem 😂 https://t.co/RG6N24LDTk — S0ND0N (@S0ND0N) December 26, 2022

Roc Nation can’t keep getting away with this https://t.co/wURzEkhD54 — Enjoyment Facilitator (@ODawgwu) December 24, 2022

Roc nation can’t even get her out of her deal w that ghetto ass record label and they think roc nation manipulating the justice system lmao ok https://t.co/CcjB9axHOR — lili ✨ (@xLi27NYC) December 24, 2022

If its easier for you to believe that Jay Z and a cabal at Roc Nation orchestrated a carefully planned framing of Tory Lanez than it is for you to believe that he got mad and shot a woman, you are too dumb to be alive. I ain't gon lie. — D. 🐊🐊🐊🐊 (@D0MXNXQU3) December 23, 2022

Ima start blaming Roc nation for random things I don’t like like Tory Lanez fans are doing. — ……. (@PrinceHAK33M) December 26, 2022

Blue: “Daddy, why was Tory Lanez dad in court yelling Roc Nation like that.” Jay Z: “A lot of people love my company baby. Now eat your food.” pic.twitter.com/dHHnvkvZdC — 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) December 23, 2022

Imagine traumatizing your whole family and brainwashing them into thinking Roc Nation has something to do with you going to jail when in reality it’s just you shot somebody and have to face time for your crime https://t.co/uxtON4g3xp — ROWDYRUFF BOY 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@JAHL1EL) December 24, 2022

can’t blame roc nation for this fit pic.twitter.com/SmeUFgD0n1 — Sailor MoonCricket 🌚🦗 • 🇵🇸 • ☭ (@fwmj) December 24, 2022

So lookin at Roc Nation side eye is the new “thanks Obama”? 🤨 — Dr. Love (@questlove) December 27, 2022

In any case, Tory Lanez now faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation as a result of … well, the consequences of his own actions. Meanwhile, Meg has yet to address the verdict but it has been reported that she and her lawyers are considering legal action against the slew of blogs that threw their support behind Lanez by posting venomous, false reports throughout the proceedings to undermine her credibility and generally make her out to be the villain. We wish her the best of luck.