Earlier this week, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Carnival” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it Ye’s first chart-topper in over a decade. West decided to celebrate by dishing out a bunch of “f*ck you’s” in a social media post, with his most notable targets being Hailey Bieber, Adidas, and Drake. Regarding Drake, West wrote, “And it’s f*ck Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out.”

It appears this situation has left Drake confused, as what appears to be his response indicates. On his Instagram Story hours ago, Drake shared a classic video of 50 Cent, in which the “In Da Club” rapper says, “…said, ‘F*ck T.I., f*ck Nelly, and f*ck 50.’ I’m like, ‘What he say f*ck me for?'”

Drake posted a story in reaction to Ye saying "fuck Drake" in recent instagram post 😭 pic.twitter.com/pEx7W85Y1h — Donda Times (@dondatimes) March 13, 2024

As HipHopDX notes, the original 50 video was posted in 2014 as his response to Floyd Mayweather dissing him, T.I., and Nelly. In the full clip, 50 says, “I woke up and I look at the computer and the computer said Floyd said, ‘F*ck T.I., f*ck Nelly, and f*ck 50.’ I’m like, ‘What he say f*ck me for?’ Nelly f*cked your first baby mama Melissa then took your f*ckin’ fiancé. Say f*ck that n****.”