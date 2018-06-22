Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Next month, on July 20, the critically-adored Brooklyn-based band Wild Pink will drop their sophomore album Yolk In The Fur. Today, to get their fans and those unfamiliar with their uplifting, jangly aesthetic excited about their latest work, they’ve offered another single; a gorgeous expression of longing titled “Jewels Drossed In The Runoff.”

According to frontman John Ross, he and the band took major inspiration for this latest song from one of their all-time favorite groups. “Among the many things that inspired ‘Jewels Drossed In The Runoff’ is my love for Cocteau Twins,” he told The Fader. “It is one of my favorite songs to play live and is partly inspired by growing up in Florida. The song is for all the great people in my life.” Listen below.

Yolk In The Fur is set to drop on July 20 via Tiny Engines. Check out Wild Pink’s latest single “Jewels Drossed In The Runoff” in the video above and peep the full tracklist, as well as the album art below.

Tiny Engines

1. “Burger Hill”

2. “Lake Erie”

3. “Yolk In The Fur”

4. “Civility At Gunpoint”

5. “Jewels Drossed In The Runoff”

6. “There Is A Ledger”

7. “The Seance On St. Augustine St.”

8. “John Mosby Hollow Drive”

9. “Love Is Better”

10. “All Some Frenchman’s Joke”