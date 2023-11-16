Will André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun’ Album Be On Apple Music?

André 3000’s last album release of any kind was Outkast’s Idlewild in 2006, and that will finally change on Friday, November 17. Earlier this week, André 3000 (real name André Benjamin) confirmed his New Blue Sun project in an interview with NPR Music. The album is billed as an instrumental record.

“I’ve been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes,” André 3000 said in a statement. “I just like messing with instruments, and I gravitated mostly toward wind.”

According to Sony’s pre-save link, New Blue Sun will be available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

1. “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

2. “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina. Do You Agree?”

3. “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild”

4. “BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered”

5. “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé”

6. “Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy”

7. “Ants To You, Gods To Who?”

8. “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens”