Will Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album Have A ‘Jolene’ Cover?

Beyoncé obsessives have been frantically searching for any information they can find on the star’s new album Cowboy Carter. From fan theories about the title to demands for country radio to put her single “Texas Hold ‘Em” into rotation, the BeyHive has gone into overdrive to support the queen in recent weeks. All that searching has led many of them to a tracklist that appears to have come from her website which seems to confirm that Beyoncé really did cover Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” for the album.

Unfortunately for those fans, that tracklist is a phony. For reference, you can check it out below, and compare it to Beyoncé’s actual website:

So, does this mean Beyoncé’s album won’t have a “Jolene” cover as rumored? Well, it’s hard to say. According to Dolly herself, Beyoncé apparently did record a cover of her biggest hit, and if such a cover were to be released anywhere, Beyoncé’s upcoming country album would be as good a place as any. However, Dolly also acknowledged a reality of the recording industry: not every song recorded makes the album. Just look at Prince’s expansive vault of unreleased tracks.

Besides, Beyoncé’s whole thing with this current run of albums is reclaiming the history of Black influence on country music. Not to demean the illustrious Ms. Parton but well… she’s not exactly a Dahomey warrior, y’know? Anyway, we’ll find out at some point whether the rumor is true or not. Cowboy Carter is due on March 29 via Parkwood and Columbia.