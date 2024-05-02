Will Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 2’ Get Delayed?

Last week, Kanye West announced the new release date for his and Ty Dolla Sign’s second collaborative album, Vultures 2 would be May 3. Now, with that date just a day away, fans of the mercurial producer have to contend with dueling impulses: excited anticipation for the project’s long-awaited release and skeptical dread that it’ll once again be pushed back without warning or explanation.

So, will Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 2 be delayed again?

Unfortunately, there’s no real way to answer that. It isn’t like Kanye is a fountain of information these days — at least, not relevant information. For instance, one of his recent missives declared that his next project would be a porn studio (which, if true, would simply offer yet another distraction from him doing the one thing people actually seem to want him to). We know he’s been in the studio, because he added his own verse to Future and Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” to rekindle his on-again-off-again feud with Drake. But no one asked him to do that, and it’s unclear how that has anything to do with Vultures 2.

One potential problem has been Kanye’s supposed inability to secure a distributor for his music after making antisemitic comments last year. He debated a direct-to-consumer approach, but given his spotty follow-through on projects even when he isn’t enduring the consequences of his own actions, don’t be surprised if tomorrow comes and goes without a new release.