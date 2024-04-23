Throughout his career, Kanye West has worn many hats. A rapper, a producer, a designer, and a creative director. And now, it looks like he is continuing to branch out. Today (April 23), TMZ reported that Ye is apparently planning to venture into adult entertainment.

According to TMZ, an associate of Ye told the publication that Ye has been “kicking around” the idea of launching a porn studio for a while now. And as he and his crew are reportedly in advanced talks to get the studio up and running, it looks like this launch may happen sooner rather than later.

The publication noted that the rumored porn studio would be part of a broader adult entertainment division under the Yeezy company.

The representative also told the publication that Ye has supposedly been seeking help from Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz, who has over two decades in the porn industry as a producer, casting agent, and art director.

Over the years, Ye has shown to have an interesting relationship with pornography. In the past, he has claimed to be addicted to porn. He even co-creative directed the inaugural Pornhub awards back in 2018. But he has also sworn off porn, and claimed it was bad for his spirtit.

It looks like he’s had a change of heart. Lord, help us.