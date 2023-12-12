Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour has been officially announced, as she will be playing next year on stops across the globe. For the North American dates, those interested in going to hear their favorite songs live might be wondering if Minaj will have VIP packages.

Will Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour Have VIP Packages?

Nicki Minaj is offering two types of VIP packages for the North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The first, titled The Gag City Headquarters Package, includes a premium reserved ticket in the first ten rows, access to the VIP lounge (which has a candy bar, photo-ops, and Call Of Duty), drink tickets, a VIP poster, merchandise item, and laminate, and more. It does not appear to include a meet-and-greet with the rapper.

The second package is the Diamond Ticket Package. This just includes a standard show ticket, a VIP merch package, a poster, and laminate, and early entry. Those who purchase this option will not have access to the Gag City lounge.

A complete list of Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates can be found here. For tickets, along with more information about the two types of VIP packages, visit Live Nation’s website.