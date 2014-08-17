Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Had A ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion And It Was Glorious

Now this is a story all about how…oh, you get it.

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, unless you’re a mega movie star like Will Smith. He made a surprise appearance at a Palms Casino Resort pool party last week and reunited with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar DJ Jazzy Jeff. The pair partied together, and Smith even took to the stage (sans shirt) to belt out “Summertime” and “Jump On It” when the famous hits started to play.

Since this is 2014, plenty of fans were able to document the rap duo’s glorious reunion and you can count on TMZ to record a video of Smith’s return to his rapping roots. Get ready for some major ’90s nostalgia feels.

“Summertime”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Jump On It”