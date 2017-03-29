Josh Terzino

Yesterday, Willis Earl Beal started tweeting at me about his new album. The life of a music editor, right? Beal remembered me from an interview I did with him in New York back in 2013 when he was just beginning to style himself as “Nobody” instead of using his personal triptych. Back then, he told me he was planning to move to Portland, something I encouraged since I grew up there and felt he’d find a good community. After living there for a few years, Beal has now relocated to Tucson, and he says his new album is inspired by the Southwest.

Via Twitter and Facebook messages, Beal has requested he be identified under that label, “Nobody,” moving forward, and shared details of his upcoming album Turn which will be out soon. He said he can no longer access his old, more official Twitter and will be occasionally using this account moving forward. Recently, another site posted an interview with Beal and review of the record, which looks to be recorded on a CD-R and labeled with Sharpie.